Atlético and defending champion Valencia also will face third-division clubs — Cultural Leonesa and Logroñés, respectively.
There will be two matchups between first-division clubs: Sevilla vs. Levante and Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol.
The single-elimination games will be played next week. The first-division clubs will play as visitors.
