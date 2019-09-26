Atlético wanted Barcelona to pay 200 million euros, which was the initial buyout clause for Griezmann before it dropped to 120 million euros in July.

The federation also said Thursday that Griezmann was not at fault.

Spanish media said Barcelona would appeal because it claimed there was no evidence of any irregularity.

Griezmann has scored three goals in seven matches since joining Barcelona. He played five seasons with Atlético.

