It is the first time since 2003 that Barcelona is making a change in the middle of the season. Louis van Gaal left the club that January, and since then six other coaches have begun their stints at the start of the season.

AD

Valverde was in charge of the team’s practice on Monday, which happened before the club’s board of directors met to seal his fate. Valverde met with club president Josep Bartomeu for about an hour before leaving the team’s training center.

AD

His departure came with Barcelona leading the Spanish league, and a few weeks from facing Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Barcelona drew three of its last four Liga games, though, and pressure on Valverde increased after the team conceded two late goals in a 3-2 loss to Atlético in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni