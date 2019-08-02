FC Barcelona’s Charles Perez, bottom, cerebrates his teammate Malcom after scoring a goal during a friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and Vissel Kobe at Noevir Stadium in Kobe, western Japan, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says it has agreed to sell Brazilian forward Malcom to Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg for 40 million euros (44.4 million dollars).

The Spanish champions said Friday that the deal also includes add-ons of another 5 million euros if certain unspecified conditions are met, and a sell-on clause.

Malcom joined Barcelona from Bordeaux last year in a deal worth 41 million euros (then $47.7 million) but the 22-year-old only scored four goals in 24 appearances in his one season at the club.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.