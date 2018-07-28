FC Dallas forward Roland Lamah, right, heads the ball away from Sporting Kansas City forward Diego Rubio (11) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Orlin Wagner/Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Michael Barrios had his first MLS hat trick to help FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dallas (12-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games and has four wins in its last six.

Barrios, who scored for the first time since Oct. 22 and matched his goal total from last season, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, tapping it over goalkeeper Tim Melia into an open net.

Kansas City’s Gerso Fernandes split a pair of defenders on the right side and bent a left-footer past the outstretched arms of Jesse Gonzalez and inside the far post to make it 1-1 in the 50th.

Barrios, near the top-left corner of the box, rolled it between a charging Melia’s legs to put FC Dallas back in front in the 62nd minute and blasted a right-footer to make it 3-1 in the 74th.

Sporting’s Daniel Salloi capped the scoring in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Kansas City (9-6-6) is winless in its last five games.

Gianluca Busio, a 16-year-old homegrown who came on in the 77th minute, made his first MLS appearance for Sporting KC.

