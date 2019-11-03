Bayern says Kovac’s assistant, Hansi Flick, will take over “for the time being” and will be in charge for Wednesday’s Champions League game at home against Olympiakos.

Bayern is four points behind leader Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

The 48-year-old Kovac had been in charge since the beginning of last season, when he led Bayern to a German cup and league double.

