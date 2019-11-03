The 2018 winner Eintracht Frankfurt was given a home game against Bundesliga rival Leipzig, last season’s beaten finalist.

Fourth-tier sides Saarbrücken and SC Verl were drawn against Karlsruher SC and Union Berlin, respectively.

Also, it’s: Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin; Kaiserslautern vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf; and Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart.

