Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had earlier refused to comment on the impending transfer of a player who is widely considered one of the best young goalkeepers in Germany.

Schalke had long been attempting to get Nübel to extend his contract and had even made the former Germany under-21 goalkeeper its team captain. He turned down the club’s offer to extend his contract in December.

Nübel is joining Bayern despite the likelihood of Germany goalkeeper Neuer, 33, who also joined the club from Schalke, extending his contract until 2023.

Kicker magazine reported that Nübel turned down interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

Nübel, who joined Schalke as a youth from Paderborn, made 35 Bundesliga appearances for the club after displacing former captain Ralf Fährmann. He is currently serving a four-game ban for a dangerous high challenge on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mijat Gacinovic on Dec. 15.

