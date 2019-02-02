Leverkusen’s Kevin Volland, 4th from right, is celebrated by his team after he scored his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

BERLIN — Bayern Munich lost at Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 and Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund was unable to take full advantage as it was held at Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 on Saturday.

Marco Reus’ 22nd-minute goal was not enough for Dortmund as Luka Jovic equalized 10 minutes before the break. Paco Alcacer came closest in the final minutes for the visitors when he struck the roof of the net with a free kick.

Bayern, which began the 20th round six points off the pace, needed a win in Leverkusen to keep the pressure on Dortmund and it seemed to be going to plan for the six-time defending champion when midfielder Leon Goretzka scored before the break.

But second-half goals from Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland, and Lucas Alario ended Bayern’s seven-game winning run and left the visitors seven points adrift.

Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach was playing at Schalke later Saturday.

