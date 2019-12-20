“We don’t want to lose any time,” said Bayern interim coach Hansi Flick, who expects Lewandowski to be out between 10 and 14 days.

Thanks to the German league’s winter break, Lewandowski will have time to recover before his team faces Hertha Berlin on Jan. 19.

Lewandowski has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season, including 10 in five Champions League games. He leads the German league in scoring with 19 goals in 16 games, one more than Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

