The Belgians have scored 30 goals and conceded just one.

Russia needs a point against Cyprus later Sunday to join the group winners at next year’s tournament.

Germany and the Netherlands visit Estonia and Belarus, respectively, as they aim to go three points clear of Northern Ireland in Group C.

Croatia has a chance to book its place in the finals with a win in Wales, and Poland can qualify with a win over North Macedonia.

The top two teams of each group advance. The other four qualifiers will come through four tiers of playoffs in March.

