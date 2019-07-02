DALIAN, China — Rafael Benitez has confirmed he has joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

He tweeted on Tuesday, “After a long path... We start a new challenge! I’m happy to begin this new project with Dalian Yifang.”

Another tweet was a brief video welcome from the club.

Neither tweets defined a job title, but the announcement has come a day after Dalian Yifang’s South Korean manager, Choi Kang-hee, resigned.

Benitez saw out his manager contract at Newcastle on Sunday, and noted he wanted to stay at St James’ Park “but I didn’t just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project. Unfortunately it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision.”

