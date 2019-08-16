VANCOUBER, British Columbia — Bob Lenarduzzi is out as president of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Major League Soccer team said Friday that the 64-year-old Lenarduzzi will remain with the Whitecaps as a club liason.

The Whitecaps are last in the Western Conference at 5-12-0. Also, Lenarduzzi drew criticism this year fire for the club’s handling with a decade-old abuse scandal with a Whitecaps women’s team.

Lenarduzzi has spent more than four decades with the ‘Caps, starting as a player in 1974, then serving as coach, director of soccer operations and general manager before being appointed president in 2007.

