PARIS — French club Bordeaux has suspended coach Gus Poyet for one week after he accused management of selling a player without telling him.

Bordeaux president Stephane Martin says he is considering firing Poyet but his definitive decision hasn’t yet been made.

Poyet has threatened to quit and says “it’s my worst day at this club.”

The 50-year-old Uruguayan coach, who joined the French club in January, says it was “a shame” he wasn’t informed that striker Gaetan Laborde signed for rival club Montpellier.

Poyet says “I asked the club not to let him leave until we bring in a player. But they didn’t recruit and they have allowed Laborde to leave.”

