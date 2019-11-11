The prosecutors’ statement says police searched several locations throughout Bosnia. They say the operation is ongoing.
Bosnian media say at least eight people have been detained, including prominent referees, club managers and other officials.
The arrests come while UEFA is looking to create a multi-national agency that would help coordinate match-fixing investigations.
