United’s defense was slow to react again in the 74th minute, when De Gea dived at full stretch to push Harry Wilson’s shot wide.

Defeat in pouring rain on England’s south coast ended a recent resurgence for United. It had won its last three games, but has now also failed to win five of its last six league games.

AD

United is three points behind Bournemouth.

AD

King’s strike was Bournemouth’s first league goal since Sept. 28. The Cherries are looking to recover some of their strong early-season form after a five-game winless run in all competitions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD