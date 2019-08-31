FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gustavo Bou scored a late goal, Matt Turner had five saves, and the New England Revolution played Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Bou took a pass from Diego Fagundez at the corner of the area, beat a defender 1-on-1 and fired a rolling right-footer into the net to make it 1-1 in the 86th minute. Bou, a 29-year old who signed with the Revolution on July 10, has six goals in eight MLS appearances.

New England (10-9-9) is unbeaten in its last four games and has just one loss — 2-0 at LAFC on Aug. 3 — since May 8.

Nicolas Benezet, making his fourth MLS appearance, scored from point-blank range to give Toronto (10-10-8) a 1-0 lead in the 74th minute. Nick DeLeon, who came on in the 63rd, played a low cross to the back post where Marco Delgado’s first-timer was deflected by goalkeeper Matt Turner but Benezet headed the rebound into an empty net.

