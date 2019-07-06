Brazil coach Tite attends a press conference at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Brazil will face Peru for the Copa America title soccer match on Sunday. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil coach Tite has denied he could leave his job after Sunday’s Copa América final against Peru.

Asked about his future plans, Tite repeated to journalists on Saturday that his contract is until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The coach refused to say more about a report on Brazilian website UOL saying he was considering leaving — regardless of the result of the final at the Maracanã Stadium.

Tite became Brazil’s coach in 2016 and appeared to emphasize experience by bringing an aging squad to Copa América. He has faced criticism since the World Cup in Russia because of his conservative choices.

The report also said Brazil’s soccer body is already seeking possible replacements for Tite.

