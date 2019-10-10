It was Brazil’s third consecutive match without a win.

After lifting the Copa America title in July, Brazil has drawn 2-2 with Colombia and lost 1-0 to Peru. It will have a chance to end the winless streak on Sunday in a friendly against Nigeria, also in Singapore.

Brazil coach Tite acknowledged that his team’s performance was below par against Senegal. Neymar started the game, played in a half-empty stadium, but could not add to his career haul of 61 goals for the national team. At 27, he became the youngest player to reach 100 games for Brazil.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD