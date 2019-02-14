A man holds a drawing of a teenager in a Flamengo kit, as he waits for the start of a homage for the 10 teenage players killed by a fire at the Flamengo training center last Friday, at the Maracana Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, ahead of a soccer match between Flamengo and Fluminense. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian soccer club Flamengo is playing its first match since the fire that killed 10 of its academy players in its training ground Feb. 8.

Nearly 30,000 fans, many with white balloons, banners and flags, attended the state championship match against rival Fluminense.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, only hours after the deadly incident.

Flamengo supporters sang a song to honor the dead at 10 minutes of play. The score was 0-0 after 45 minutes.

Survivor Cauan Emanuel, who was released from hospital this week, was filmed crying in the tribunes of the Maracana, sided by family members and Flamengo fans.

The victims were between 14 and 16 years old. Police are still investigating what caused the fire.

