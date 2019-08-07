SAO PAULO — Several young Brazilian players are in the middle of their seasons and could be bargains for European clubs needing last-minute deals.

And some of them are already on the radar of Brazil coach Tite for the next World Cup qualifiers, which begin in March.

Here are a few names to keep an eye on:

PEDRINHO

The 21-year-old started as a winger at Corinthians, but has recently become a team leader as a midfielder. Pedrinho netted five goals for his club this year, which is already more than in the two previous seasons. He remains a talented dribbler who entertains fans, but is now stronger and can deliver good 90-minute performances. Pedrinho has been linked to Ajax, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund. Corinthians executives expect he will move soon and hope for the transfer value the club has set at 50 million euros ($56 million). Transfermarkt, a website that tracks player values, says Pedrinho is worth 15 million euros ($17 million).

ANTONY



Pedro Delmino of Brazil’s Corinthians celebrates after scoring against Uruguay’s Wanderers during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Nelson Antoine/Associated Press)

The 19-year-old Sao Paulo right-winger scored only once for his club this year, but has impressed fans with sharp dribbles, speed and accurate passes. Some observers compare him with Ajax’s David Neres, who started at the same club. Antony was one of Brazil’s best players in the winning campaign at this year’s Toulon Tournament in France. Manchester City reportedly tried to sign him for 20 million euros ($22 million) and then put him at Sporting Lisbon for some experience, but the deal did not come through.

JEAN PYERRE

The 21-year-old Grêmio midfielder is becoming the most important player on the southern Brazil team because of his pace and calming presence. Pyerre has scored four goals in the year. Grêmio fans believe his style is similar Barcelona’s Arthur, who also played for the club. Pyerre can shoot from long range and score from free kicks. He recently said he needs to improve his attacking skills to become a proper box-to-box player.

PEDRO

The 22-year-old Fluminense striker has recovered from a serious knee injury that stopped him from playing for Brazil for the first time last year and is back on top form. Pedro is one of the top goal scorers in the Brazilian championship with five goals after 13 matches. The Brazilian is now trying to be more than a target man, adding Socrates-style back-heel passes to his repertoire. Brazil’s Flamengo, Italy’s Fiorentina and Russia’s CSKA have been linked to the player. His cost is estimated at almost 10 million euros ($11 million).

BRUNO GUIMARÃES

The 21-year-old midfielder has become the main foundation of Athletico Paranaense’s defense in the club’s best season in more than a decade. Fans compare him to Real Madrid’s Casemiro for his effective marking and good passing. Chelsea has sent scouts to watch him and Shakhtar Donetsk is reportedly keen to sign him soon. Guimarães has a Spanish passport, which makes him an easier fit for European clubs. Transfermarkt reports he is worth 5 million euros ($6 million), but China’s Shanghai Shenhua has already offered 40 million euros ($45 million) for him.

