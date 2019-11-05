The 41-year-old Grosso was fired by Verona at the beginning of May despite the team being in the Serie B playoff positions.

Brescia, which also earned promotion to Italy’s top flight last season, is 19th in the 20-team division, a point from safety, although it has played a match less than nearly all of the other teams.

It is the fifth coaching change in Serie A this season.

