Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross, center left, scores his side’s first goal of the game during their English Premier League match against Newcastle United at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

BRIGHTON, England — Brighton ended a seven-game goal drought to draw with Newcastle 1-1 and move closer to safety in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Pascal Gross’ 75th-minute header earned Brighton a crucial point that lifted the team four clear of third-to-last Cardiff, which occupies the final relegation spot above already-demoted Fulham and Huddersfield.

Cardiff lost at Fulham 1-0 earlier.

Brighton needs one win from its last two games, against Arsenal and Manchester City, to ensure a third straight season in the top flight.

Newcastle took an 18th-minute lead through Ayoze Perez.

