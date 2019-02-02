Brighton & Hove Albion’s Shane Duffy, left, and Watford’s Craig Cathcart battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 2, 2019. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

BRIGHTON, England — Brighton’s winless run stretched to five Premier League games as it was frustrated by an inspired performance from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Former England international Foster twice kept out headers from Juergen Locadia and also saved from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone to earn his side a point at the Amex Stadium.

Javi Gracia’s midtable visitors gave traveling fans little to cheer at the other end of the field but the draw was enough to push them above Everton into eighth position.

Brighton, which is seven points behind Watford, endured a frustrating afternoon with a result which extends its difficult start to 2019.

