Tickets have not yet been sold for the first semifinal match on Dec. 17, which will feature the South American champion at the 40,000-seat Khalifa International Stadium.

The Copa Libertadores final between Brazilian club Flamengo and Argentine team River Plate is scheduled for Nov. 23 in Chile.

FIFA says Brazilian residents have bought 4% — about 1,100 — of almost 28,000 Club World Cup tickets sold so far. Qatar residents have bought about 16,000 tickets.

The next round of ticket sales for seven-team event, which features six continental champions and the Qatari league champion, will open on Nov. 14.

FIFA sponsor Qatar Airways is offering free tickets to customers who make a stopover in Doha during the Dec. 11-21 tournament.

