Montreal Impact’s Mathieu Choiniere, right, challenges Real Salt Lake’s Brooks Lennon during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Omar Browne and Saphir Taider scored in the Montreal Impact’s 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Evan Bush made three saves to help the Impact (7-6-3) end win for the first time in four games.

Sam Johnson scored a late goal for Real Salt Lake (6-7-1). The Utah club had won three straight.

Browne opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time for Montreal’s first goal at Saputo Stadium in 232 minutes. Taider made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after former Impact defender Donny Toia knocked down Sagna in the 18-yard-box.

Johnson scored in the 84th minute.

