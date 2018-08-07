LONDON — Burnley has signed goalkeeper Joe Hart on a two-year deal from Manchester City.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was not expecting to be in the market for a goalkeeper until injuries to Nick Pope and Tom Heaton — both England internationals. The club did not disclose a fee.

Hart spent 12 years at City and won two Premier League titles, but he dropped in the pecking order after Pep Guardiola’s arrival and spent the last two seasons on loan to Torino and West Ham.

The 31-year-old Hart also lost his place in England’s World Cup squad.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says “Hart’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated. ... His passion for and commitment to this club, evidenced by a remarkable tally of 348 appearances, means he will rightly be regarded as a City legend in perpetuity.”

