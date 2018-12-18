PARIS — Midfielder Faycal Fajr converted a penalty nine minutes into injury time to give Caen a 2-1 win over fellow struggler Toulouse in the French league on Tuesday, lifting the team provisionally out of the relegation zone.

Fajr and Saif-Eddine Khaoui both scored for the second straight match to help Caen move up to 16th place, one point behind Toulouse.

Khaoui scored with a rasping shot from outside the penalty area to put Caen 1-0 up after 18 minutes.

Forward Max-Alain Gradel underlined his worth to Toulouse with a penalty just before the break. Toulouse has mustered only 15 league goals and Gradel has scored six while providing four assists.

The match was initially scheduled for last weekend but moved at the request of authorities, with police resources stretched around the country amid a wave of anti-government protests.

Later Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain was playing for a spot in the League Cup quarterfinals away to second-division Orleans.

PSG won the domestic treble last season.

