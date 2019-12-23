“Today we put an end to this cycle, but we have a request: keep fostering dreams! Dream higher. Have faith and courage,” Fundação Cafu’s statement reads.
The statement also said the decision comes after “one of the biggest losses” of Cafu’s life, a reference to the death of his 29-year-old son Danilo from a heart attack in September.
Cafu, 49, has reportedly faced other financial problems in recent years.
