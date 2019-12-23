SAO PAULO — Former Brazil soccer captain Cafu announced on Monday the closing of his foundation due to financial problems. Earlier this year, Cafu said the 16-year-old institution’s social work cost him $40,000 per month.

The former AC Milan and Roma right-back said the decision comes after two years of difficulties. Fundação Cafu supports almost 900 children of Sao Paulo’s impoverished Jardim Irene region, which the player paid a tribute to on his shirt as he lifted the 2002 World Cup trophy.