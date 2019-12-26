Everton once again struggled to make the most of dominant possession - highlighting the need for Ancelotti to bring in reinforcements up front - but prevailed from one predatory piece of finishing from Calvert-Lewin in the 80th minute.
Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson claimed five points from his three league matches against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal to lift Everton into midtable.
