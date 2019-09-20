Cameroon will host the next African Cup in 2021, having last won the title in 2017 under Belgian coach Hugo Broos.

Conceicao made just one appearance for Portugal as a player but has managed a number of clubs in his home country and abroad, including three separate stints at Romanian side Cluj.

His first game with Cameroon will be a friendly against Tunisia on Oct. 12.

