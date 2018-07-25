FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Alphonso Davies of Canada speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. Bayern Munich has on Wednesday, July 25 agreed to sign Canada’s teenage forward Alphonso Davies from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. The Bundesliga powerhouse says the 17-year-old Ghana-born Davies will join on Jan. 1, 2019 and that his contract will run through June 2023. (Alexander Zemlianichenko, file/Associated Press)

MUNICH — Bayern Munich has agreed to sign Canada’s teenage forward Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps for $22 million (18.75 million euros), a record for an MLS player.

The Bundesliga powerhouse says the 17-year-old Ghana-born Davies, who has already made eight appearances for his country, will join on Jan. 1, 2019 and that his contract will run through June 2023.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says, “He offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him.”

