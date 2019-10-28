The order follows a string of disappointing results for the team, capped by a 2-2 draw against mid-table Henan Jianye on Sunday, the club’s third-straight league match without a win.

Despite that, Guangzhou remains a point ahead of Shanghai SIPG at the top of the league standings and two points clear of Beijing Guoan. The team’s next game is against SIPG on Nov. 22.

Cannavaro briefly did double-duty as coach of the Chinese national team before quitting earlier this year after only two games — losses against Uzbekistan and Thailand — saying he wanted to focus on his job at Guangzhou.

Following his playing career as a Ballon d’Or-winning defender, the 46-year-old Cannavaro coached in the Middle East and China, including a first stint with Guangzhou before returning to the club in 2017.

