FIFA ruled in favor of Nantes and warned Cardiff it faces a transfer ban of three trading windows if it refuses to pay when the case is settled.

Cardiff agreed in January to pay a club record fee for Argentine forward Sala, who died in a plane crash before playing for his new team.

Sala was killed when the single-engine aircraft carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed near the Channel Island of Guernsey on Jan. 21.

Hours earlier, FIFA received an online document from the Welsh soccer federation to complete transferring the player’s registration from France.



