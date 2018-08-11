Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson, left, and Cardiff City’s Joe Ralls during their English Premier League soccer match at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday Aug. 11, 2018. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Cardiff made a miserable return to the Premier League on Saturday as Bournemouth beat the south Wales side 2-0 on Saturday.

Ryan Fraser converted from close range in the 24th minute before Callum Wilson settled a tight contest by side-footing home in stoppage time.

Wilson also had a first-half penalty saved by Neil Etheridge.__

