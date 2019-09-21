Brighton and Hove Albion’s Davy Propper, left, and Newcastle United’s Jonjo Shelvey battle for the ball during the English Premier League match at St James’ Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

NEWCASTLE, England — Andy Carroll came on for his first appearance for Newcastle in nearly nine years but couldn’t inspire the team to victory in a 0-0 home draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 30-year-old striker, who rejoined Newcastle in August after spells with Liverpool and West Ham, entered to a huge ovation in the 82nd minute and made his presence felt in a bustling cameo performance at St. James’ Park. He had not played since February because of an ankle injury that required an operation.

Newcastle ended up relying on a stunning goal-line clearance from Fabian Schar to claim a point, with the Switzerland international acrobatically volleying away the ball after Brighton substitute Aaron Connolly flicked it over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The ball was inches from fully crossing the line.

Both teams sit just above the relegation zone after six games.

___

