FIFA’s ethics committee judged Alei oversaw six-figure money transfers with no authorization or explanation.

AD

Alei’s actions were revealed by a FIFA-ordered audit in 2016 of how the South Sudanese soccer body used almost $1.2 million sent from Zurich in the previous two years.

AD

In its published verdict, the FIFA panel said “Alei’s degree of guilt must be regarded as very serious,” and noted his “absence of remorse or confession.”

FIFA ethics judges also fined him 500,000 Swiss francs ($507,000) and ordered him to pay for the ethics investigation.

Alei had been appointed to FIFA’s fair play and social responsibility committee after South Sudan gained FIFA membership in 2012.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD