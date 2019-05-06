PORTO, Portugal — Veteran Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been released from the hospital five days after having a heart attack.

The 37-year-old Casillas fell ill during a practice session last Wednesday and underwent a catheterization after being rushed to the hospital.

Casillas said Monday he doesn’t know “what the future holds,” and that the most important thing was to be standing there talking about himself.

He said he was “feeling much better” but will need to rest “for a couple of weeks or a couple of months.”

The Spanish goalkeeper said he feels “very lucky” the incident didn’t have more serious consequences, and thanked the outpouring of support he’s received.

Casillas joined Porto in 2015 after helping Real Madrid win five league titles and three Champions League trophies.

He also helped Spain win one World Cup and two European Championships.

Casillas recently had his contract with Porto extended until the end of the 2019-20 season, with an option for another year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.