PSG’s Edinson Cavani, left, reacts after missing a scoring chance during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

PARIS — Edinson Cavani missed a late penalty given after a video review as French champion Paris Saint-Germain’s stuttering form continued in a 1-1 draw with Nice on Saturday.

Referee Frank Schneider awarded it for a crude foul by Brazilian defender Dante on Neymar in the 88th minute, although Neymar had already shot over the bar when Dante crudely caught his right foot, and also appeared to handle the ball when he initially controlled it.

Neymar converted a penalty in the second half to draw PSG level. It was his 14th league goal. But this time he let Cavani take it, and goalkeeper Walter Benitez guessed right to palm the shot away.

The draw means PSG has won only one if its past seven games, including a French Cup final defeat against Rennes last weekend.

“We’ve been struggling a bit recently, but we have to grit our teeth and move forward,” PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola said. “We have to finish on a high note with some good performances.”

PSG is 17 points ahead of second-placed Lille, which is at third-place Lyon on Sunday.

Among Saturday’s late games, Guingamp faced Caen in a relegation battle.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.