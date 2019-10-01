Red Star’s Marko Gobeljic, center, challenges for the ball with Olympiakos’ Kostas Tsimikas, left, and Andreas Bouchalakis during the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and Olympiacos, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Oct.1, 2019. (Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press)

BELGRADE, Serbia — Red Star Belgrade recovered to beat Olympiakos 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday after the Greeks went down to 10 men in the second half.

Dominant at first, Olympiakos took the lead through Ruben Semedo in the 37th when the Portuguese midfielder flicked in a free kick from Giorgos Masouras.

Yassine Benzia was sent off with a second booking in the 58th, forcing Olympiakos onto the defensive.

Substitute Milos Vulic punished a poor clearance to level with a powerful shot in the 62nd minute. Marko Marin set up two goals with corner kicks in the final five minutes, with Nemanja Milunovic and Richmond Boakye getting on the scoresheet with headers and delighting fans at Rajko Mitic Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.