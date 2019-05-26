LONDON — Charlton overcame a bizarre own-goal after only five minutes to beat Sunderland 2-1 in the League One playoff final with Patrick Bauer’s injury-time winner clinching promotion to England’s second-tier Championship on Sunday.

Bauer slotted home after Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin had saved his initial header. Play had hardly resumed when the full-time whistle went, with Charlton sealing promotion in dramatic fashion.

“We were working so hard for all the season and now we’ve done it,” Bauer said. “We scored in the last minute and it’s unbelievable.”

Charlton deserved its victory but pulled it off in almost the hardest possible way after an own-goal from Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr. A blameless Sarr watched on in horror as goalkeeper Dillon Phillips allowed Sarr’s back pass to roll past his foot and into the net.

Ben Purrington leveled for Charlton before halftime thanks to Lyle Taylor’s smart assist.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.