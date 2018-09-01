Chelsea’s Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

LONDON — Pedro Rodriguez and Eden Hazard scored late goals as Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to clinch a fourth straight victory to open the season.

Maurizio Sarri’s team was being frustrated by Bournemouth’s defensive set-up when Pedro exchanged passes with Olivier Giroud — both of them second-half substitutes — and shot into the bottom corner from just inside the area in the 72nd minute.

Hazard then ran onto a pass from Marcos Alonso and fired a finish underneath Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to seal victory in the 85th.

Chelsea joined Liverpool on a maximum of 12 points, marking a superb start to Sarri’s tenure at Stamford Bridge after he replaced Antonio Conte in the offseason.

