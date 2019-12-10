Overwhelming the French visitors, Chelsea extended its lead in the 35th when Cesar Azpilicueta evaded the defense to dart into the penalty area and meet Emerson Palmieri’s corner with a header

Mounting its first meaningful attack after 77 minutes at Stamford Bridge, Lille ensured it would be an anxious conclusion for Chelsea thanks to a familiar face. Loic Remy, a Chelsea striker from 2014 to 2017, swept in a shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Chelsea secured its passage as Group H runner-up to join Premier League rivals Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City in the round of 16. Frank Lampard is the first English manager since his uncle, Harry Redknapp, to qualify a team from the group phase.

But Lille exited Europe with a single point while Valencia advanced as group winners by winning 1-0 at Ajax.

