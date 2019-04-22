Chelsea’s Gonzalo Higuain celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, April 22, 2019. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

LONDON — Chelsea moved into the Premier League’s top four on Monday with a frustrating 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Goals two minutes apart from N’Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain put Chelsea on top at Stamford Bridge after Jeff Hendrick had given Burnley an early lead.

But Ashley Barnes pulled the visitors even in the 24th minute and Chelsea was unable to get the winner despite dominating possession and finishing with 22 shots.

Chelsea moves into the final Champions League qualifying spot, one point above Arsenal and three ahead of Manchester United, but has played one game more.

Burnley, meanwhile, all but guaranteed its Premier League status for another season.

The Clarets are nine points above Cardiff in the final relegation place with three games left and have a far superior goal difference.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews/com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.