Ajax, a semifinalist last season, was 4-1 up at Stamford Bridge after 55 minutes and appeared headed for an easy victory. Chelsea pulled a goal back in the 63rd before Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were both sent off in a sequence that completely changed the game.

Chelsea, which won 1-0 in Amsterdam last month, was also awarded a penalty for handball by Veltman — which led to his second booking — and Jorginho made it 4-3 with his second spot kick of the game.

James equalized with a low show from a rebound in the 74th to complete the comeback, and Chelsea even thought it had scored a late winner through Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, the goal was ruled out for a handball on Tammy Abraham after a video review.

“It was great to pull it back and a shame that we didn’t win,” said the 19-year-old James. “It’s always a great feeling scoring here at Stamford Bridge and for such a great club.”

James came into the game with Chelsea trailing 3-1 and was not anticipating the Blues making such a dramatic comeback

“I didn’t (expect it),” he said. “I was happy to come on and make an impact, scoring a goal is a bonus. We had a few more chances where we could have scored but it was a great end to the game.”

Abraham’s own-goal had given Ajax the lead before Jorginho equalized with his first penalty. Quincy Promes put Ajax in front with a header, while another own-goal by Kepa Arrizabalaga and Donny van de Beek’s strike gave Ajax a three-goal lead.

The result left both teams and Valencia all tied on seven points in a very tight Group H. Valencia beat Lille 4-1 in the group’s other match.

