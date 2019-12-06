CAS published its verdict two weeks after an appeal hearing in Lausanne. The ruling was needed before the next European player trading window opens on Jan. 1.

A FIFA investigation ruled the Premier League club violated 150 rules protecting minors involving about 70 players. Chelsea also broke rules prohibiting third-party influence on players.

CAS said Chelsea violated rules in a “significantly smaller” number of cases than FIFA said, and that the violations were less serious than previously judged.

CAS also halved the fine that FIFA imposed, so Chelsea will have to pay only 300,000 Swiss francs ($303,000).

