Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto, second from right, poses with Chicago Parks Superintendent Michael P. Kelly, left, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, right, after Mansueto announced that the MLS soccer team will play their 2020 season in Soldier Field Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire are returning to Soldier Field.

The Major League Soccer team made the expected move from SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview official Tuesday at a news conference that included Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Fire’s first game back at Soldier Field — their home from 1998-2001 and 2003-05 before moving to Bridgeview — is scheduled for March 21 against Atlanta United.

Owner Joe Mansueto, who purchased full control of the team last month, said the club needs to be located “centrally where all of Chicago can enjoy it.” He calls Soldier Field the “perfect location.”

The announcement came on the 148th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire.

