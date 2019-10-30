Chilean President Sebastián Piñera decided earlier on Wednesday to call off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and U.N. global climate gatherings, planned for November and December.
Santiago’s Estadio Nacional was picked more than one year ago as the venue for the first single-match final of South America’s main club tournament.
Next year’s final will be at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium.
