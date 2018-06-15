Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal by penalty during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press)

SOCHI, Russia — Cristiano Ronaldo became the fourth player to score in four World Cups and stroked his chin as he ran in celebration. The apparent message? I’m the GOAT, not Lionel Messi.

GOAT is the acronym for “greatest of all time,” and Adidas is running an advertisement featuring Messi with a real goat.

Ronaldo and Messi have been soccer’s top players for the past decade and rivals in the Spanish league.

Ronaldo drew a penalty kick from Nacho Fernandez and converted in the fourth minute to put Portugal ahead of Spain in the World Cup Friday night. He ran to a corner flag, leaped and broke into the chin-stroke.

He broke a 1-1 tie in the 44th minute with his 83rd international goal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.