Przemyslaw Tyton, who started the last 12 games, finished with three saves for expansion Cincinnati, which allowed an MLS-record 75 goals this season.
Cincinnati (6-22-6) played the entire second half down two men. Joseph-Claude Gyau and Roland Lamah were shown straight red cards for a serious foul in the 41st minute and violent conduct in the 44th, respectively. D.C. United had 66.2% possession and outshot Cincinnati 33-8.
