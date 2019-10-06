WASHINGTON — Przemyslaw Tyton had his third shutout in the last five games and short-handed Cincinnati tied D.C. United 0-0 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

D.C. United (13-10-11), which is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five matches, fell to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and will play at No. 4 seed Toronto in the knockout round.